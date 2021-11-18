Volunteer migrant rescuers appear in court in Greece

By VANGELIS PAPANTONIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — A group of 24 volunteers who took part in migrant rescue operations appeared in court Thursday on the Greek island of Lesbos on smuggling-related charges in a case that has been strongly criticized by international human rights groups. The misdemeanor court on Lesbos declared itself not competent to try the case and the defendants left without restrictions pending the scheduling of a new trial. The Greek and international volunteers, including many who spent several months in pre-trial detention, deny any wrongdoing.