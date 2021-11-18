Sparks fly as neutral pronoun included in French dictionary

By THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — It’s a neutral pronoun that’s proving anything but: A non-binary pronoun added to an esteemed French dictionary has ignited a fierce linguistic squabble in the country. Le Petit Robert introduced the word “iel” — an amalgamation of “il” (he) and “elle” (she) — to its online edition last month. The term is still far from being widely used, or even understood, by most French-speakers. Though at first the change went mostly unnoticed, boisterous debate broke out this week in a country that prides itself on its human rights tradition, and protects its cultural heritage from foreign influence. Traditionalists criticize the move as a sign that France is lurching towards an American- style “woke” ideology. Others approve it.