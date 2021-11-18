Romanian media say arms plant blast kills 4, injures 4 more

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian media say an explosion at a weapons factory in a small southern town has killed four people and injured another four. The blast occurred Thursday afternoon in the town of Babeni in Valcea County and was caused by an anti-personnel mine, Romania’s National Press Agency said. It said the victims were three men and a woman. No details were immediately available on the condition of the injured people. In 2019, an explosion at the same Babeni factory killed a 22-year-old man.