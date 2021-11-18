Reporter recalls pivotal story in Elizabeth Holmes’ stardom

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Fortune Magazine reporter whose story helped turn Elizabeth Holmes into a Silicon Valley sensation came to court Thursday to explain why he felt like he became a pawn in her attempts to hype a blood-testing technology she promised would revolutionize health care. Roger Parloff’s appearance on the witness stand marked pivotal moment in a 10-week-old criminal trial poised to move into a new phase. It came as federal government prosecutors prepare to wrap up their attempt to prove their allegations that Holmes defrauded sophisticated investors, retailers and patients while she was CEO of Theranos.