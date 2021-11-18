Pressure on Fed’s Powell is rising as inflation worsens

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surely expected to have some breathing room after taking the first step this month to dial back the Fed’s emergency aid for the economy. Just a week later, though, the government reported that consumer prices grew over the previous 12 months by the most in three decades. The inflation spike has squeezed consumers, posed a threat to the Biden administration and intensified pressure on Powell to act. It all comes just as President Joe Biden is about to announce whether he will offer Powell a second four-year term as Fed chair.