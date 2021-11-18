Police in Memphis hunt for suspects in Young Dolph’s killing

By ADRIAN SAINZ and RYAN PEARSON

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police are scouring the city of Memphis, Tennessee, as they search for suspects in the killing of influential rapper Young Dolph at a popular local cookie shop. Wednesday’s shooting drew shocked and mournful reactions from the music world and throughout the rapper’s hometown. Few details have emerged about the shooting of the 36-year-old rapper at Makeda’s Cookies, a well-known bakery not far from Memphis’ airport. Police have not released suspect information or a possible motive of the shooting of Young Dolph, who was inside the store when he was gunned down. A throng of the fiercely independent rapper’s supporters descended on the cookie shop after the shooting.