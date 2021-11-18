Mideast Quartet: Israel, Palestinians must tackle violence

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Middle East mediators are urging Israel and the Palestinians to address an array of challenges — ongoing violence in the West Bank, the advancement of new settlement units in Palestinian territories, and “the untenable fiscal crisis within the Palestinian Authority.” A statement following an in-person meeting Thursday of envoys from the Quartet envoys —the UN, US, EU and Russia in Oslo, Norway welcomed steps announced by Israel “to reach out to the Palestinian Authority and to assist with the fiscal crisis.” But the envoys said they remain “deeply concerned by developments in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.”