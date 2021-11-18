Mexico sends some minors to US to get coronavirus vaccine

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds of Mexican adolescents are being bused across the U.S. border to get vaccinated against the coronavirus under a pilot program in San Diego. Some 150 youths arrived at the Mexican consulate in San Diego on Thursday to get their shots. The cross-border initiative will immunize up to 450 youths ages 12 to 17 before it ends in late December. The effort started by a group in San Diego working with the Mexican consulate comes as Mexico prepares to vaccinate minors. Mexico has lagged behind other nations in immunizing minors against the virus in part because it did not have enough vaccine supply to cover that population.