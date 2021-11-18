Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:31 PM

Jury in elderly deaths trial to resume deliberations Friday

KION

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas jury has deliberated for four hours in the capital murder trial of a man accused of killing 18 older women in the Dallas area. Deliberations began Thursday after prosecutors recounted what they described as an abundance of proof that Billy Chemirmir killed 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. The Dallas County jury heard the defense challenge the evidence as “quantity over quality” and assert that prosecutors hadn’t proved Chemirmir’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Chemirmir’s attorneys rested their case without calling any witnesses or presenting any evidence, and Chemirmir didn’t testify in his own defense. Jurors will resume deliberations Friday.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content