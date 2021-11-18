1 dead, 1 hurt in surging Chicago expressways gun violence

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois State Police say one person has been killed and another wounded in shootings on Chicago expressways. The agency says the shootings happened early Thursday morning on Interstate 55 in Chicago. The first victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and the second victim was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. The agency did not provide any further information on the victims. There has been a dramatic surge in expressway shootings in the Chicago area this year. Authorities have recorded 213 shootings compared to 101 during the same period last year.