Women sue Yale over fentanyl switch-up at fertility clinic

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Seven women who say they suffered excruciating pain after a nurse stole fentanyl for her personal use and replaced it with saline are suing Yale University. The lawsuit filed Wednesday says the women were supposed to receive fentanyl after painful procedures for in vitro fertilization at a Yale clinic in Orange, Connecticut, last year. But instead, the lawsuit says, they received saline and suffered through terrible pain, and they blame Yale for failing to safeguard its fentanyl supply. Messages seeking comment were left for Yale officials. The nurse pleaded guilty and was sentenced in May to four weekends in prison and three months of home confinement.