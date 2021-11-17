Winds whip up volcanic ash from 1912 eruption in Alaska

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Pressss

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An unusual alert was issued by volcano scientists Wednesday, warning that an ash cloud was headed toward Alaska’s Kodiak Island. What made this unusual is that the ash is not from a current eruption, not even one from this century. The ash is from the powerful 1912 eruption of Novarupta, a volcano on the Alaska Peninsula that dropped volcanic ash that is still visible today. Strong northwesterly winds kicked up the loose volcano ash and were expected to carry it about 100 miles southeast toward Kodiak Island. Officials expect only negligible ash fallout in nearby communities.