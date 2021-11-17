US publishing association honors Guatemalan publisher

NEW YORK (AP) — A Guatemalan publisher is being honored by the Association of American Publishers for its work in defending freedom of expression. The association announced Wednesday it is giving its International Freedom to Publish/Jeri Laber Award to F&G Editores and founder Raúl Figueroa Sarti. It says Sarti often risked his personal safety to release books alleging racism, corruption and government-sponsored violence. Maria A. Pallante is president and CEO of the publishers association. She said in a statement that Sarti deserved praise for extraordinary commitment to authors and readers despite serious and numerous threats.