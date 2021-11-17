Turkey, Spain discuss sale of aircraft carrier, submarine

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country hopes to increase defense cooperation with NATO ally Spain through the purchase of a second aircraft carrier and possibly a submarine. Erdogan made the comment Wednesday during a joint news conference with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The two leaders oversaw the signing of six agreements, covering cooperation in renewable energy, disaster response and sports. Erdogan meanwhile, refused to comment on reports that Russia had began transferring technology to Turkey concerning its S-400 missile defense systems, following the controversial sale of the anti-aircraft missiles to Turkey in 2017.