SKorea sees record virus jump as thousands take college exam

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of masked students took the country’s highly competitive college entrance exam amid the delta-driven spread. The 3,292 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday marked the second straight day of over 3,000 cases. The agency said 29 virus patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,187. About 509,000 students were taking the one-day exam at 1,395 sites across the nation, including hospitals and shelters where 68 infected students and 105 others in self-quarantine took the hours-long test in isolation.