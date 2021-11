Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot at a cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, and a search is underway for the shooter. Memphis police tweeted that they had no information to release about a possible suspect. The shooting took place Wednesday at Makeda’s Cookie’s near Memphis International Airport. The 36-year-old rapper was born in Chicago as Adolph Thornton Jr. His parents moved to Memphis with him when he was 2. He released numerous mixtapes, starting with 2008′s “Paper Route Campaign,” and multiple studio albums, including his 2016 debut “King of Memphis.” He has collaborated with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.