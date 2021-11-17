Portland among US cities looking to ‘refund’ police

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s largest city is looking to spend around $5.2 million in police investments, including hiring more officers and buying body-worn cameras. A year ago, Portland’s police department underwent significant budget cuts amid demands to defund the police. The about face comes as Portland sees a huge spike in fatal shootings and mirrors what has been done in other large, liberal cities that have “refunded” their police budgets. The debate about public safety spending has also shifted for departments from New York City to Los Angeles. They’re seeing their finances partially restored in response to rising homicides, an officer exodus and political pressures.