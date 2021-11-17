Pilot among 4 who died in Michigan plane crash was a teacher

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — A pilot who was among four people who died after a plane crash on a Michigan island has been identified as a history teacher. William Julian was flying the plane for Island Airways. It takes travelers between Beaver Island and Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula. The 55-year-old was airlifted Saturday to a hospital by the U.S. Coast Guard but died. School principal Marshall Perkins says Julian was a “devoted educator” during his 16 years in the Traverse City district. Federal authorities are investigating the plane crash. An 11-year-old girl survived. Beaver Island is in northern Lake Michigan between Michigan’s two peninsulas.