Oklahoma challenging Pentagon’s vaccine mandate for Guard

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between the Oklahoma governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military’s authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot. It’s also laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states. Republican Kevin Stitt has asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to consider suspending the mandate for members of the Oklahoma Guard. As of Wednesday, Austin hadn’t formally responded to Stitt. The Pentagon considers the vaccine critical to maintaining a ready force that can deploy on a moment’s notice to protect the nation, and Guard and Reserve members are part of that force.