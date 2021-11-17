Lawsuit: Florida condo collapse triggered by building work

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

A new lawsuit contends that construction of a luxury building next door triggered the collapse of an already fragile Florida condominium that killed 98 people in June. The lawsuit was filed late Tuesday on behalf of Champlain Towers South victims and family members. It contends that work on the adjacent Eighty Seven Park tower damaged and destabilized a building in dire need of major structural repair. The lawsuit contends that excavation, pile-driving and other work at Eighty Seven Park between 2016 and 2019 caused vibrations and groundwater diversion that weakened the shaky structure next door. The developers deny any wrongdoing.