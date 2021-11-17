Journalist returns home to Detroit area after Myanmar ordeal

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, says he feels “incredibly fortunate” to be back home in suburban Detroit. The 37-year-old Fenster was greeted by family and friends Tuesday night as he returned to Huntington Woods. He was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor in Myanmar, but was handed over Monday to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate his release. Fenster returned to the U.S. earlier Tuesday on a flight that landed in New York. Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the Myanmar military ousted the country’s elected government in February.