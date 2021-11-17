How a right-wing provocateur is using race to reach Gen Z

By THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

MANKATO, Minnesota (AP) — Right-wing provocateur Charlie Kirk has built a well-funded and growing organization aimed at reaching the next generation of conservatives. Now he’s on a tour of college towns, attacking critical race theory in terms that are confrontational and, some say, dangerous. Yet he is drawing large crowds and legions of online fans, as he also develops a curriculum for parents who homeschool their children. Kirk’s tour, his shiny new on-line hub and popular radio show and podcast are among the ways those in Donald Trump’s orbit continue to carry the former president’s message, often garnering little mainstream attention, but reaching millions and raking in donors.