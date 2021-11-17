Skip to Content
Greece: Large police deployment ahead of annual protest

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The annual march to the U.S. embassy has frequently been marred by violence in previous years and is going ahead despite restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed. Police opened fire on unarmed demonstrators at the time but the death toll remains unknown.

