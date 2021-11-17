German farm to cull 4,000 pigs after swine fever detected

BERLIN (AP) — A pig farm in northern Germany is culling all of its animals after a case of African swine fever was confirmed there this week. The outbreak about 115 miles northwest of Berlin is the first at a large pig farm in Germany. Cases in wild boars were first reported in Germany last year, followed by outbreaks in smallholdings. African swine fever is usually deadly for pigs but doesn’t affect humans. It has spread in several European countries, leading to large-scale culls. German farmers had feared the arrival of swine fever because of the impact it will have on the pork industry, particularly exports to Asia.