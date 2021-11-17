EXPLAINER: Why India has repeated air pollution problems

By CHRISTINA LARSON

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — India is experiencing its annual spike in air pollution, which relates in part to the burning of farm fields. On Wednesday, the concentration of tiny pollution particles was nearly 30 times above the level deemed safe. Besides smoke from burning fields, other sources of air pollution include vehicle emissions, electricity production and heavy industry. One idea to limit exposure: a lockdown similar to the one implemented during the pandemic. But one expert says it’s unclear how much that would help. The New Delhi state government doesn’t have the power to shut down traffic and industry beyond its borders.