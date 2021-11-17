EU pitches new plan to battle global deforestation from home

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is pitching a new plan for the bloc’s citizens to battle global deforestation from home. It wants to provide assurances that when people sip a coffee or bite into a chocolate bar, it will not have come at the cost of trees. The 27-nation bloc is proposing that companies have to make sure that products that come on the market of 450 million do not harm forests elsewhere. EU Vice President Frans Timmermans said that “we must take the responsibility to act at home.” The plan follows up on deforestation commitments made at the recent COP26 climate meeting on global warming.