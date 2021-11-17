Charity: 10 migrants suffocated on packed boat off Libya

MILAN (AP) — Doctors Without Borders says 10 people were found dead at the bottom of an overcrowded wooden boat packed with 99 surviving migrants who were rescued off Libya. The aid group said the victims suffocated while the packed boat listed at sea for over 13 hours. A rescue ship operated by Doctors Without Borders responded on Tuesday after volunteers conducting aerial surveillance confirmed a distress call coming from about 30 kilometers (20 miles) off the Libyan coast. The Geo Barents now is carrying 186 people, and the youngest rescued passenger is 10 months old. More than 59,000 asylum-seekers have reached Italian shores so far this year, 50% more than last year.