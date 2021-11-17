Cambodian court denies bail to 14 opposition members

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia has denied the bail requests of 14 detained members of a dissolved opposition party. They are charged with treason for taking part in nonviolent political activities over the past several years. A human rights worker says the court rejected the request from the former members of the disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party because their cases will come to trial soon, on Dec. 7 and 9. There had been hope among friends and family of the 14 that they would be released after an appeals court last week freed 18 activists from prison, including a prominent labor leader who has been a longtime critic of the government.