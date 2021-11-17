Authorities: Missing Missouri woman was killed, dismembered

BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say remains found at a southwest Missouri home were those of a missing woman who was photographed partially nude inside a cage. Two men were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater. James Phelps and Timothy Norton were arrested in September after authorities say photos of Rainwater, nearly naked and in a cage, were found on Phelps’ phone. They had previously been charged with kidnapping in Rainwater’s disappearance. Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice said Rainwater was disemboweled and dismembered after she was strangled, and some of her remains were found in a freezer. Norton’s lawyer said his client will plead not guilty.