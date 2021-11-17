Asian shares mostly lower after US stocks fall back

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have mostly declined after indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. Most major benchmarks declined, while U.S. futures edged higher. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% on Wednesday after drifting between tiny gains and declines. It’s sitting just below its all-time high set a week and a half ago. Recent government data have shown the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the Japanese economy, causing a supply crunch in chips and other parts for autos. A recent stall in the dollar’s rally has put some Asian markets in a wait-and-see mood.