Woman bites off part of Louisiana officer’s ear in bar fight

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southern Louisiana are searching for a woman who bit off part of an officer’s ear. Houma police say they were trying to break up a fight between several women in a bar’s parking lot just after midnight on Friday when one of them bit the ear of one of the responding officers. Police say she fled after she “bit a large portion of the right ear completely off.” Authorities know the identity of the 36-year-old suspect and have obtained an arrest warrant for second-degree battery. The injured officer is recovering.