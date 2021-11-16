Times Square is back open on New Year’s Eve — with vax proof

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says crowds will once again fill Times Square this New Year’s Eve. The mayor said Tuesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person. De Blasio said the celebration will come back “full strength the way we love it.” The president of the Times Square Alliance, said all spectators aged 5 and over will be asked to show proof of full vaccination. He said people who can’t be vaccinated because of a disability will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.