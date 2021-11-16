Spanish regions eye COVID-19 passports amid infection surge

MADRID (AP) — Some of Spain’s regional governments are asking courts to allow them to introduce virus passports that can help control the rising spread of COVID-19. Several regions are worried by a rise in infections, including the Basque Country, Valencia, Navarra and Catalonia. They say they are ready to be the first autonomous regions of Spain to introduce COVID-19 passports to enter nightclubs, bars, restaurants and some public events. But first, they need court permission. On Monday, Spain officially reported a rate of 82 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The region with the highest incidence is Navarra, with 203 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.