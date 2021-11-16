Schools, plants close as Indian capital is smothered by smog

By SHEIKH SAALIQ and SHONAL GANGULY

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities in New Delhi have indefinitely closed schools and shut down some coal-based power plants to combat worsening air pollution. The measures come as India’s top court is deliberating whether New Delhi should go into a lockdown as a blanket of toxic smog continues to envelope the city. A government panel issued the guidelines on Tuesday night. It also ordered a stop to construction activities until Nov. 21 and banned trucks carrying non-essential goods. The panel directed the states to encourage work from home for half of the employees in all private offices. Despite some improvement in New Delhi air over the past two days, readings of dangerous particles Wednesday were still as high as seven times the safe level.