Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials on Tuesday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk. U.S. officials on Monday accused Russia of destroying an old satellite with a missile in what they called a reckless and irresponsible strike. The debris could do major damage to the space station as it is orbiting at 17,500 mph (28,000 kph). Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday confirmed carrying out a test and destroying a defunct satellite, but insisted that “the U.S. knows for certain that the resulting fragments … did not and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities” and called remarks by U.S. officials “hypocritical.”