Police looking for vehicles in shooting that wounded 6 teens

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police are asking the public for help in finding two vehicles believed to have been involved in a drive by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school that left six teenagers wounded. The victims in Monday’s shooting are boys and girls ranging in age from 14 to 18. All are expected to survive but police chief Vanessa Wilson said Tuesday that two of them had “significant” injuries and faced a long recovery. She has urged people to come forward with any information they have to help find those responsible.