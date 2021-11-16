Leahy gives emotional speech in Senate on retirement plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after announcing he will not seek reelection, Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont has told his colleagues in an emotional speech on the Senate floor that the chamber has become a family to him over the last nearly 47 years. The 81-year-old Leahy said Tuesday that it has been an honor to fight for Vermont and that he did not make the decision to retire lightly. Leahy thanked his staff and his family, particularly his wife. Leahy noted the privilege he has felt in guiding the country toward the future and ended his speech with a catch in his voice. Leahy’s colleagues gave him a standing ovation.