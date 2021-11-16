Hong Kong customs seize smuggled lobsters amid Australia ban

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong customs say officers seized about 2,000 pounds each of live lobster and sea cucumbers believed to be bound for mainland China, months after Beijing restricted imports of lobsters from Australia as tensions escalated between the two countries. Hong Kong Customs seized 890 kilograms of live lobsters and 930 kilograms of sea cucumbers, with a total estimated value of 10 million Hong Kong dollars ($1.3 million) during the operation on Monday. The seizures come after a recent surge in the import volume of Australian lobsters to Hong Kong following China’s imposition of an unofficial ban on imports late last year. Officials said monthly imports of Australian lobster to Hong Kong have since more than doubled.