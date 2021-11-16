Ex-St. Louis officer to seek 26-month sentence in beating

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lawyers for a former St. Louis police officer plan to ask a judge to sentence him to 26 months for his role in the beating of a Black undercover detective. Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year sentence for Dustin Boone. Boone was convicted in June of a federal civil rights violation and is scheduled to be sentenced next week. Prosecutors said he helped other officers who were beating undercover Detective Luther Hall during protests in September 2017. In a sentencing memo filed Monday, Boone’s attorneys argue he held Hall down because other officers were acting as if they were making a lawful arrest.