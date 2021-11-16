Envoy: US ready to confront attempts to tear Bosnia apart

By SABINA NIKSIC

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A senior U.S. official says Washington remains committed to maintaining peace and stability in Bosnia despite recent challenges by some of its Serb nationalist leaders to the U.S.-brokered Dayton peace agreement. That pact ended the brutal 1992-95 war in the Balkan country. U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “we have a vested interest to do what we can to help Bosnia succeed.” He urged leaders in Bosnia “to rise above their own self-interest and to try to keep in mind the broader interest of their county.” A hardline Bosnian Serb politician has said he would create a separate Bosnian Serb army and judiciary by the end of November.