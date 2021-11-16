China hails Xi and Biden talks, after year of growing strain

By KEN MORITSUGU and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China is hailing a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, saying they had a candid and constructive exchange that sent a strong signal to the world. The positive description of the meeting contrast sharply with heated exchanges between the two nations earlier this year. It marked what both sides hope will be a turnaround in relations, though major differences remain. The video conference between the two leaders and their senior aides lasted more than three hours and was their first formal meeting since Biden took office in January.