AP source: House to vote on censuring Gosar over video

By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online. The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar and remove him from a committee for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword. That’s according to a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. Gosar issued a statement saying the video wasn’t meant to depict harm or violence, calling it instead “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.” Democratic lawmakers called the video “beyond the pale.”