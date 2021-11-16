American official: US ‘fully committed’ to F-35 sale to UAE

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A senior American official overseeing arms exports says the U.S. remains “fully committed” to a proposed sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates despite the Biden administration slowing down the deal. Mira Resnick of the State Department made the remarks in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday. She also said that Gulf Arab partners aren’t looking to purchase weapons from Russia as a hedge over American concerns about human rights in the region. Resnick spoke to the AP at the Dubai Air Show, which has prominently featured Moscow’s competitor to the F-35, the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate.