86-year-old woman named Israel’s ‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’

JERUSALEM (AP) — An 86-year-old woman who survived mass roundups and massacres of Jews as a child in Romania has been crowned Israel’s “Miss Holocaust Survivor.” Ten women in their 80s and 90s took part in Tuesday’s pageant. The event was sponsored by a local nonprofit group and was meant to bring members of Israel’s dwindling population of Holocaust survivors some joy and recognition. The women were treated by professional makeup artists, hairdressers and stylists throughout the day before the evening competition. The winner, Selina Steinfeld, said the nonstop pampering gave her a special day and that she hoped to lead Israel to “beauty and goodness.”