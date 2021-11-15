Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection

By WILSON RING and LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont says he will not seek reelection to the seat he has held for eight terms. The 81-year-old Leahy said Monday that he and his wife have determined that “it is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this work for our great state.” His term expires in January 2023. Leahy is the senior-most member of the Senate, having first been elected in 1974. He is the last of the so-called Watergate babies who were elected after President Richard Nixon’s resignation. The decision will set off an immediate scramble to succeed him by the state’s Democratic and Republican politicians.