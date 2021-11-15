UN condemns attempts to discredit Iraq’s recent election

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is condemning attempts to discredit Iraq’s election and deplored the use of violence to settle election-related grievances. The U.N.’s most powerful body congratulated the Iraqi government and the Independent High Electoral Commission on Monday for conducting “a technically well-managed and generally peaceful election” on Oct. 10. In a press statement, the council welcomed the findings of the commission and the U.N. political mission in Iraq that partial manual recounts of votes in polling stations matched the reported electronic results. The council also reiterated its condemnation of the Nov. 7 assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.