UK police probe whether car explosion at hospital was attack

LONDON (AP) — British police and intelligence services are working to determine whether a taxi explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was a deliberate attack. The city’s mayor said the cab driver’s quick actions averted a potential disaster. The male occupant of a taxi was killed and its driver injured when the vehicle burst into flames outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Counterterrorism police officers are leading the investigation, but have not yet declared it a terrorist incident. Three men in their 20s have been arrested. Mayor Joanne Anderson said the taxi driver locked the doors of his cab so the passenger couldn’t leave. She said his “heroic efforts” had “managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster.”