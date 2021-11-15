Skip to Content
Turkey says won’t be deterred from gas drilling in east Med

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey’s deputy president says his country is “not afraid of anyone” and won’t be deterred from continuing drilling for oil and gas in disputed waters that have been a source of tension between Ankara and ethnically-divided Cyprus. Deputy President Fuat Oktay made the comments Monday during a ceremony to mark the 38th anniversary of the Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence. Oktay’s remarks come after the Cypriot government said that ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum would resume in a few weeks drilling in an area southwest of Cyprus where they’re licensed to prospect for oil and gas. A consortium made up of energy companies Total of France and Italian Eni will also resume drilling off Cyprus’ southern coast in the first half of next year.

