Trump ally Bannon talks tough after court appearance

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge Monday to face federal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon appeared briefly before a federal magistrate judge in Washington just hours after he surrendered to FBI agents. But he did not enter a plea and is due back in court on Thursday. The 67-year-old was indicted on Friday on two counts of criminal contempt. He said outside court that he would be “taking on the Biden regime” in fighting the charges.