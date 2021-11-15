Space junk sends station astronauts into docked capsules

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Space junk is threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station and forcing them to seek shelter in their docked capsules. The U.S. Space Command says it’s tracking a field of orbiting debris, the apparent result of the break up of a satellite. There’s no immediate explanation for the space junk. The astronauts retreated into their docked capsules on Monday, after being told of the threat. Mission Control had them closing the hatches between the space station modules later in the morning, as a safety precaution. The cloud of debris seems to be posing a threat on each passing orbit.